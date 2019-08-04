Featuring Next War Con
Registration is now open.
HistoriKC Fest Kansas City is June 26-28th, 2020, at the Overland Park Convention Center located in Overland Park, KS. HistoriKC Fest, at its core, is all about gathering together for 3 days to play wargames and other historical board games (political games, 18XX games, etc.). No vendors, minimal distractions, all games.
Special guests include designers Mike Denson and Mitchell Land.
Key Sponsor Opportunities Available
The Overland Park Convention Center is clean, spacious and offers free wi-fi, free parking, and nearby hotels. Connected to OPCC is the Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center.
6000 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211