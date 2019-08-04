HistoriKC Fest Kansas City is June 26-28th, 2020, at the Overland Park Convention Center located in Overland Park, KS. HistoriKC Fest, at its core, is all about gathering together for 3 days to play wargames and other historical board games (political games, 18XX games, etc.). No vendors, minimal distractions, all games.

Special guests include designers Mike Denson and Mitchell Land.

Join our Facebook Group for the latest event announcements.